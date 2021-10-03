Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 21.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 694,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,878. The stock has a market cap of $348.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.28 and a 200-day moving average of $320.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

