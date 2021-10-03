Frisch Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $100,006,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,920,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,725 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,664. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

