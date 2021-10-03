FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $55.92

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.92, but opened at $58.10. FRP shares last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FRP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FRP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

