FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $55.92

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.92, but opened at $58.10. FRP shares last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 130.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%.
About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
