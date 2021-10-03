FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 542,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,541. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $15,047,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

