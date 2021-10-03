Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Function X has a market capitalization of $301.03 million and $1.87 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

