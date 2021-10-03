FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Cut by Analyst

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heineken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $52.62 on Friday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

