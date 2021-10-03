FY2022 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

