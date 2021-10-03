FY2022 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
