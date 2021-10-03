GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.38

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.38 and traded as low as C$52.70. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$54.56, with a volume of 47,566 shares traded.

GDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.61 million and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. On average, analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.3699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

