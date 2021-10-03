GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.31 ($48.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

