GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

ETR:G1A opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €38.83 and a 200 day moving average of €36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

