General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GEVI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. General Environmental Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get General Environmental Management alerts:

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for General Environmental Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Environmental Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.