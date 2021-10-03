General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GEVI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. General Environmental Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About General Environmental Management
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for General Environmental Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Environmental Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.