Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 382,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,319,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

