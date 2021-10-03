Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.