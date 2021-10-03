Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the August 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,745,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

