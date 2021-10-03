Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $56.83.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.