Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $81.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

