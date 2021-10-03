Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GSMG stock remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Friday. 65,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

