Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $70.30 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

