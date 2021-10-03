Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 610,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

GTE opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

