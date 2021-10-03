Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GTN.A stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

