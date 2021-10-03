Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.31

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.