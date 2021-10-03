Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GWLLY stock remained flat at $$38.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.