Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 102,226 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 262,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 541,499 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 188,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

