Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,878 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,328,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102,367 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 112,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 48,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.