Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

AIT opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

