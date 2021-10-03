Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

