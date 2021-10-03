Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 260 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 197,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,186,000 after buying an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.91.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

