Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $247.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

