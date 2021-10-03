Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Greif were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

