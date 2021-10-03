Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.35

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.35 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 82.33 ($1.08). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 20,552 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

