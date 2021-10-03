Guangdong Investment Limited Plans Dividend of $3.82 (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 3.8226 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $93.90.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
