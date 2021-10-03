Guangdong Investment Limited Plans Dividend of $3.82 (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 3.8226 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.