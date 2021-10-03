Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GUKYF remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

