Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GUKYF remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
