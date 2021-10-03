Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. Halma has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

