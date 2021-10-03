Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

