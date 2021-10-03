HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $444.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 382.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

