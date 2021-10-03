HC Wainwright Cuts Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target to $7.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Genfit stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
