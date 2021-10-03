HC Wainwright Cuts Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target to $7.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genfit during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.