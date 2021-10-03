HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

