HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $438,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $71,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.