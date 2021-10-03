HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of HDB opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,548 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,592,000 after buying an additional 922,570 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

