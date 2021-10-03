Head-To-Head Survey: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amgen and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 2 10 10 0 2.36 Fate Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $245.21, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.55%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $25.42 billion 4.78 $7.26 billion $16.60 12.89 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 180.19 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -39.14

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 22.55% 99.85% 15.16% Fate Therapeutics -441.63% -27.96% -19.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.