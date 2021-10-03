Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDDRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.