Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,248 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of The Progressive worth $77,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 115.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

