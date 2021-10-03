Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 264,169 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4,156.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,169 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $213.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

