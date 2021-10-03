Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $45.38 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,006 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $45,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.99. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

