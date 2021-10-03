Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $62.61 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,606,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.86 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.