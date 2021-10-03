Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 254.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.