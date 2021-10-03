Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,917 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $69,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

