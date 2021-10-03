Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in September

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 35,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,147. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

