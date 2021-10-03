Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in September

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 35,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,147. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.