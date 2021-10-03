Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,885 shares of company stock valued at $140,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.