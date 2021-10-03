Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

